‘I Was Tempted To Be Corrupt’

Former Ghana and Leeds United forward Tony Yeboah has revealed that he was tempted to be corrupt when he was in football administration.

The lethal striker formed Yegoala FC after quitting football some years ago, and after rising through the ranks, they attained a Division One status.

He stated that some alleged corrupt referees who officiated against his side compelled him to quit.

Nicknamed Yegoala due to goalscoring prowess, the 53-year-old later sold the now defunct team to a publisher and Member of Parliament for Manso-Nkwanta Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Joseph Quarm.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt man mentioned that referees allegedly vowed to punish him for not yielding to their incessant demands (bribery), which they succeeded; hence, his decision to bow out from the game.

“I stopped involving myself in Ghana football because I was not ready to ruin my hard-earned reputation,” he told Asempa FM.

The ex-Okwawu United frontman added, “We need to protect the game because most of these players, it’s all they have.

“I live a peaceful life since I withdrew from doing football in Ghana, and it was a good decision I took.

“If I hadn’t stopped doing football in Ghana, I would have been forced to be corrupt because almost all the clubs were paying bribes to referees and so nobody was ready to listen to my cry.

“The reason why I stopped doing football in Ghana was that the officiating officials were maltreating my team because I was not ready to pay the bribe,” he disclosed.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum