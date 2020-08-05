I Wasn’t Engaged To Insult Rawlings – Omane Boamah Rubbishes Ahwoi

Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah

Former Minister of Communications in the erstwhile John Mahama Government, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, has stated that claims by Kwamena Ahwoi that he was one of the young NDC politicians hired to respond to and talk back at former President Jerry John Rawlings, are inaccurate and untrue.

Mr Ahwoi made the suggestion in his latest book titled: ‘Working With Rawlings’ that he engaged Dr. Omane Boamah and other NDC babies with sharp teeth purposely for attacking Mr. Rawlings founder of NDC.

But Dr. Omane Boamah in a disclaimer, said he was never engaged for such a job.

“I have read excerpts of the Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s Book, “Working with Rawlings” that appear to suggest I was among a group of young politicians, who were purposely engaged by him and others to respond to and “talk back” at former President Rawlings for the latter’s attacks on the personality of the late President of Ghana, His Excellency John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills,” the former minister noted.

“Respectfully, I need to place on record that this claim is wholly and completely inaccurate and untrue,” he said.

A number of young politicians during the Mills/Mahama administration gained notoriety for talking back at Rawlings, sometimes in ways deemed disrespectful to the former President, forcing him to label them “babies with sharp teeth.”

Below is the disclaimer

Disclaimer – Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s Book – “Working With Rawlings”

I have read excerpts of the Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s Book, “Working with Rawlings” that appear to suggest I was among a group of young politicians, who were purposely engaged by him and others to respond to and “talk back” at former President Rawlings for the latter’s attacks on the personality of the late President of Ghana, His Excellency John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.

Respectfully, I need to place on record that this claim is wholly and completely inaccurate and untrue.

As a young man and politician with core convictions, I was never engaged nor could I have allowed myself to be used by anyone to talk back at former President Rawlings.

My principled stand in defending the late President Atta Mills, without insults, against attacks I thought were underserved was borne out of my respect and appreciation of the personality of the late President Mills – the Asomdwehene, his pureness of heart and other sterling and unique qualities that he possessed to a fault.

The suggestion that my defence of the late President was part of a deliberate “strategy” by elders is irksome to me. It does not reflect my personality as a politician of conviction and not of convenience.

For the record, I state emphatically and unequivocally that any claim that I was a recruited participant in any such grand agenda could only be the result of an inadvertent error in recollection and not founded on anything that remotely resembles the truth.

SIGNED

Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah

Former Minister for Communication

5th August, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue