I Will Be Pained If I Win Nothing – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther

Celebrated Gospel Minister, Piesie Esther, has revealed that she will be pained if she doesn’t receive an award at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), set to take place on Saturday, May 9, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV, the ‘Nyame Ye’ crooner indicated that she will be disheartened if she misses out on all the nominations for this year’s award.

“Since I am human, I will be pained if I don’t end up winning any of the award nominations, and even my fans will not be happy with it. But then, what else can you do my dear, and that will not be the first time, this disappointment has happened before. If it happens, praise God, we will just keep on doing the Lord’s work (sic),” she said.

Piesie Esther has been nominated for the 27th TGMA in three categories: Best Gospel Artiste, Best Traditional Gospel Song for ‘Nyame Ye’, and Most Popular Song of the Year for ‘Nyame Ye’.

Piesie Esther has been in the industry for 20 years and won her first award, Gospel Song of the Year, at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke