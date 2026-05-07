Dr. Eid Tebaldi briefing the press and guests

‎In a move to strengthen international academic and athletic ties, Bryant University has established a landmark strategic partnership with Ghana, transforming its Rhode Island campus into the official World Cup base camp for the Black Stars.

‎according to Vice President for Strategy and Partnerships and Professor of Economics, Bryant University, Dr. Edi Tebaldi, the official selection of Bryant University by the Black Stars is a great opportunity to building a foundation for academic and economic collaboration that is sustainable and mutually beneficial.

‎The Ghana Black Stars officially selected Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, as their Team Base Camp, meaning the team will live and train there during the tournament.

The team will use Bryant’s 43,000-square-foot field house and high-performance wellness centers.

‎” We were actually chosen by Ghana, and we are so honored. That’s why we took the time to travel, to come here, to visit you, because we were chosen by you, and that’s a source of pride for us,” he said.

‎Outlining a comprehensive vision for long-term collaboration between the institution and Ghana, he stressed that, the partnership catalyzed by Black Stars selection of Bryant University as its base camp for the upcoming World Cup, seeks to move beyond the pitch to foster educational and economic exchange.

‎According to him, their visit to Ghana marks a historic convergence of interest between Bryant University, the State of Rhode Island, and Ghana, adding that, they view this engagement as a vital bridge designed to foster a high-impact exchange of talent, commerce and cultural capital.

‎”This collaboration provides a unique platform to showcase Ghana’s vibrant culture to our religion, while introducing Bryant’s premier academic experience and the commercial ecosystem of Rhode Island to Ghanaian stakeholders,” he emphasised.

‎ ‎He added that, “We will be meeting staffs from the University of Ghana and from other institutions. We want to make sure that what we do at Bryant and what happens during the World Cup and beyond can be shared beyond these just three or four months with the World Cup”.

‎According to him, Bryant University is committed to delivering an exceptional return on investment, ranking in the top 1% nationality for ROI according to the George Town Center on Education and workforce.

‎He mentioned that, their academic structure is designed to prepare graduates for the complex challenges of the future through a strong integrated curriculum across three colleges: Business, Health and Behavioral Sciences as well as Humanities and Social Sciences, and also by offering majors ranging from Finance, Accounting and International Business to Biology, Psychology and Data Science, students are ensured to gain both specialized expertise and a broad educational foundation.

‎He thus encouraged Ghanaian students to take advantage of the wonderful educational community at Bryant University, adding that, scholarships will also be offered to them.

‎Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, for his part, described the partnership with the Ghana Football Association as “very, very important” for ensuring the best preparation for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

‎He also highlighted the importance of combining sports and education, praising the collaboration as a model to support student athletes and contribute to national football development.

BY Janet Odei Amponsah