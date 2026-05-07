CAF Unveils Timeline For AFCON 2027 Qualifiers

AFCON trophy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the schedule for the qualification campaign of the 2027 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

According to CAF, the qualifiers will take place from September 2026 through to March 2027, setting the stage for the final tournament, which is slated to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Ghana will discover its group-stage opponents during the official draw scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

A total of 48 national teams will compete in the qualifiers, divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group will secure qualification to Africa’s flagship football tournament.

The 2027 edition of AFCON will be jointly hosted by three East African nations—Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda—marking a historic collaboration in staging the continental showpiece.

With the timeline now confirmed, attention shifts to the upcoming draw as teams begin preparations for the road to AFCON 2027.