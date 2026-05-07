Six GPL Stars Earn Black Stars Call-Up For Mexico Friendly

Black Stars squad for Mexico friendly

Six players from the Ghana Premier League have been handed spots in Ghana’s 23-man squad for an international friendly against Mexico, as preparations gather pace for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz has rewarded impressive performances in the domestic league by naming Solomon Agbasi (Hearts of Oak), Gidios Aseako (Dreams FC), Ebenezer Adade (Dreams FC), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Ebenezer Abban (Heart of Lions), and Salim Adams (Medeama SC) in the squad.

The Black Stars will face Mexico on Friday, May 22, 2026, in a crucial warm-up fixture aimed at sharpening the team ahead of the global showpiece.

The inclusion of the six locally based players underscores the technical team’s strategy to blend homegrown talent with foreign-based professionals as Ghana fine-tunes its squad for the tournament.

Ghana will play a second preparatory match against Wales on June 2 before heading into the World Cup.

The West African nation is set to make its fifth appearance at the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Drawn in Group I, Ghana will open its campaign against Panama on June 17, followed by a high-profile clash with England on June 23, before wrapping up the group stage against Croatia on June 27.

BY Wletsu Ransford