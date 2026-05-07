Kurt Okraku Rallies Black Starlets Ahead Of U-17 AFCON

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has urged the Black Starlets to rise to the occasion and restore the nation’s dominance at the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a show of strong support, Simeon-Okraku arrived at Kotoka International Airport around 4 a.m. on Wednesday to personally see off the team, highlighting the significance of the tournament and the belief in the squad’s ability.

Addressing the players and technical team, he described their qualification as a major breakthrough after years of absence from the competition.

He challenged the team to approach the tournament with confidence, determination, and a winning mindset.

“This is a turning point for Ghana football, and it begins with you,” he said. “Don’t just aim for World Cup qualification—go all out to win the tournament and put Ghana back where we belong.”

He reminded the players of the responsibility that comes with wearing the national jersey, urging them to draw inspiration from past Starlets teams that achieved continental and global success. According to him, the hopes of millions of Ghanaians rest on their shoulders.

Simeon-Okraku also expressed confidence in the technical team, praising their preparation and urging the players to remain disciplined, united, and committed to teamwork.

He concluded with a call for courage and belief, encouraging the team to embrace the challenge without fear.

The Black Starlets have since departed for Morocco, carrying the expectations of a nation eager to witness a return to glory.

BY Wletsu Ransford