I Will Beat NaturalFaCe Anywhere I Meet Him- Bulldog

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson otherwise known as Bulldog has sworn on live radio to beat his former artiste, NaturalFaCe anywhere he meets him.

Both Bulldog and NaturalFaCe worked from early 2012 when the artiste was signed to Bulldog’s Bullhaus Entertainment management company.

NaturalFaCe released a couple of singles under the company including “So High and I Dey Feel You.” However, he abandoned the company and traveled out of the country.

Reports back in 2016 indicated that he relocated to Nigeria where he got married.

Bulldog’s investment in him has since gone to waste and the artiste’s manager is angry about it.

While discussing the issue of how artistes and labels are affected when they part ways on Hitz Fm on Monday, Bulldog said NaturalFaCe deserves some whipping from him to make up for his loss.

“Natural Fate is my cousin. I told him anywhere I see him in Ghana, I will beat him. I don’t feel any type of way about him now. But I will just beat him. I will give him some proper beating so I go spend some one month behind bars and come back because yes you can’t beat people anyhow,” he said on Monday.