NPP Vets Presidential Aspirants July 3

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it will be vetting prospective presidential candidates from July 3-6, 2023.

This is in preparation for the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

According to a statement released today Monday June 12, 2023, by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party’s Steering Committee will receive the Vetting Committee’s report on July 10 and publish the report on July 11.

This is to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process.

Furthermore, the statement also revealed that if there are any petitions, they will be submitted to the National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) from July 12-14. The NPAC will sit from July 17-18 to hear any appeals that may arise from the vetting process.

This follows an emergency Steering Committee meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 to revise the timelines of some of the activities of both Presidential and Orphan Constituencies primary elections.

A joint National Council and NEC Meeting will take place on July 20 for consideration of the aspirants, with the publication of the list of qualified Presidential Aspirants following on July 21.

Balloting for positions on the ballot paper will take place on July 24, with the first Notice of Poll to be published the next day. The National Congress by Special Electoral College (if any) will take place on August 26, with the report on the conduct of the Special Electoral College to be presented to the National Council on August 28 through the General Secretary.

Fresh Balloting of the final five Qualified candidates is scheduled for August 30, with the final Notice of Poll to be published on August 31.

In respect of Orphan Constituencies, nominations (Sale of Nomination Forms) will open from July 11, 2023, and close on August 10, 2023, with elections starting from September, 2023 to Saturday, December 2, 2023, on a case-by-case basis.

The party has expressed regret for any inconvenience the changes may cause and assures all of its commitment to hold free, fair, peaceful, and transparent elections.

The NPP urges all stakeholders to assist in making this a reality and thanks them in anticipation of their usual cooperation.

The NPP is one of the major political parties in Ghana, and the upcoming presidential election is expected to be highly contested.

The party’s decision to vet prospective candidates is aimed at ensuring that only the best candidates are selected to represent the party in the election.

The statement urged all prospective candidates to comply with the party’s rules and regulations, and to present themselves for vetting on the scheduled dates. The party also called on its members and supporters to remain united and work towards the success of the party in the upcoming election.

By Vincent Kubi