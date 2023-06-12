Former NPP Sege Parliamentary Candidate Suspended

The Sege constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indefinitely suspended Ms. Eunice Lasi, a former parliamentary candidate, for misconduct.

Ms. Lasi’s behavior on social media was described as “insulting outburst” and was shared on WhatsApp platforms in the constituency which has caused “internal apathy among the party base.”

The constituency chairman, Augustus A. Adjaottor, stated that Ms. Lasi disregarded the caution of the constituency chairman and secretary to tone down her “disruptive conduct.”

A statement signed by the constituency chairman further disclosed that Ms. Lasi’s behavior was a violation of her duty to protect “the unity of the party, abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party, and to participate fully in the activities of the Party and ensure that the local organs of the party work effectively.”

During an event organized by the constituency on May 1, 2023, Ms. Lasi brought her sound system, intending to disrupt the constituency-organized programme, which led to her suspension.

Ms. Lasi’s suspension was recommended by the Constituency Disciplinary Committee who presented their reports and recommendations.

The cessation from the party was based on several violations of the party constitution, including the creation of discord or factionalism within the party, the violation of the party’s duty, and engaging in violent, dangerous conduct against other members of the party.

In a letter, the Sege constituency of the NPP notified Ms. Lasi that she had been suspended indefinitely. The party constitution allows for the review of the sanctions if there is satisfactory conduct in the future.

The decision to suspend Ms. Lasi has caused mixed reactions within the constituency. While some party members and constituents present at the event believe her suspension is justified, others feel that the punishment was too harsh.

