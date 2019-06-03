I Will Come After You- Suhum MCE Threatens Journalist

Margaret Darko – MCE and Alex Boye

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum Assembly in the Eastern Region, Margaret Darko, has threatened the life of a Crusading Guide journalist, Alex Boye.

She has also insulted the journalist for questioning Government on the bad nature of roads within her municipality.

The journalist was at the Meet-The-Press series held recently by the Information Ministry, and addressed by the Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama in Accra.

Mr. Boye during the question time asked why the Suhum Assembly is not working on the poor roads in the village precisely Abenabu where he hailed from.

The MCE who is found of attacking journalists on Sunday evening called the reporter via telephone to threaten his life.

She, again let a certain man who claimed to be a BNI officer in Suhum to call the reporter to question him on why he asked that question at the forum.