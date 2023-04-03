I Will Die In 2024- Oboy Siki

Oboy Siki

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has said he is wishing that his journey on earth will come to an end next year.

According to him, he wants to die in 2024 and he had since been praying to God to grant him his wish.

He made the shocking statement in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on the Afrojoint show on Kingdom Fm.

“I’m serious. Yes, I know in 2024 I will die. I have been saying it. Nobody should be surprised when I die in 2024. I have not gone to take any spiritual medicine from anywhere and they told me when to die. I have personally been praying to God that he should take my life in 2024. I have been saying it for 2 years now,” he stated.

“So yes it is something that I’m very clear on. Someone prophesied that I will die earlier and I told him it was a lie. And I have a date I know I will die on. I blasted that man of God. Here I am today. I am waiting for 2024. I am ready and I am not going to die a foolish death, I won’t die through accident. No, not that type of death. You will come to find me cool in my room,” he added.

Oboy Siki is a Kumawood veteran known for making wild statements. He is always not shy to speak about his escapades with woman in public.

This time, he has taken it a notch higher indicating he doesn’t have much time on earth.