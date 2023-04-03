Portable Granted Bail

Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, on Monday appeared before an Ogun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ifo over his alleged assault case.

Portable was detained at the police headquarters on Friday after ignoring many invites over allegations that he assaulted police officers.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him when he appeared in court.

Part of his charges read: “That you Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large on the 28th day of March 2023 at 11:00hrs at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District, did willfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose, which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence against persons & Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017.

“That you Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did resist to be arrested by Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’, ASP Gregory Iyoha ‘m’, ASP Kunle Badmus ‘m’ after serving you with Police Invitation Letter on the 20th day of January 2023 for the offences you committed when they were about to discharge their duty with a warrant of arrest on you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Portable was also accused of assaulting one of his boys.

He was however granted bail on Monday.