Ghana Has Film Industry- Majid Michel

Majid Michel

Celebrated actor, Majid Michel has debunked suggestions that Ghana doesn’t have a film industry.

He said even if it was just one movie that was produced in Ghana, it still deserved an industry tag because, in the process of filmmaking, different industrial activities take place.

He made this known in an interview on GTV’s breakfast show.

“An industry is an economic activity concerned with the processing of raw materials, and they are probably talking about a union. When we are going on set, we take ourselves there and that makes us the raw material, the writer puts into a script and then to a screenplay. So we take that raw material and produce something out of it and that alone is an industry”, he stated.

He added, “if another person does another movie it is another industry, so they are probably talking about that union that is all the industries coming together to build a studio and so Ghana does have an industry even if it is only one movie we have produced if anyone should come to Ghana and look for the movie industry, they will point to us.”

Majid’s comment comes on the back of a statement by American filmmaker Spike Lee that he never knew there was anything like the Ghana movie industry until he got to Ghana.