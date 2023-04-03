NPP Opens Nominations For Presidential Primaries In May

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced Friday May 26, 2023 for the opening of nominations for presidential primaries with the closing date fixed for Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The NPP rose from its National Council meeting on Monday evening at the Alisa Hotel in Accra with excitement written on the faces of the members having crossed one of the major hurdles ahead of the 2024 general Elections.

The party has been in dilemma in settling on the dates for the holding of primaries, having earlier met twice with no fruitful outcomes.

With the announcement of dates for the opening of nominations settled, the party says where more than five aspirants are contesting for the flagbearer position, a Special Conference is scheduled for 26th August 2023, to scale down the numbers to five while the actual Presidential primary is holding on 4th November 2023.

Sources said the meeting was presided over by the National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim and attended by President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare among other high profile members of the party.

The filing fees and other associated charges as well as guidelines would be spelt out by the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

For Parliamentary Election, the party is opening nominations for parliamentary primaries for constituencies with sitting MPs from December 20, 2023 to January 4, 2024, while elections will take place on February 24, 2024.

Constituencies with no sitting MPs, otherwise known as Orphan Constituencies, will have their nominations open on 16th June, 2023 and 14th July, 2023 for closing.

The Elections for parliamentary candidates for the orphan constituencies is fixed for 2nd December, 2023.

The forms for the parliamentary aspirants is fixed for GHC3,000, while filing fee is GHC35,000.

There is Development levy of GHC40,000 possibly to be paid by aspirants challenging sitting MPs.

Fortune Kwame Alimi