Savelugu MP Declared Wanted Over AK-47

Yakubu Iddrisu

A Tamale High Court has declared the lawmaker for Savelugu, Yakubu Iddrisu wanted following his alleged disregard for the court.

The Court issued the bench warrant for the arrest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Savelugu after failing to appear before the court.

The bench warrant on Yakubu Iddrisu was issued on Friday, March 31 by Presiding Judge Justice Richard Kogyapwah after the MP has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

State prosecutors on December 9, 2020 said they found an AK-47 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition in an office which is said to belong to the MP.

The matter was arraigned before court but since the case began, the MP has reportedly refused to appear in court, causing the judge to compel him to make appearance in the criminal matter.

The Chief State Attorney, therefore, appealed for a warrant for the MP’s arrest, a plea which was granted last Friday.

By Vincent Kubi