I Will Slap Aisha Modi– Shatta Wale Threatens

Shatta Wale and Aisha Modi

Dancehall act, Shatta Wale, has threatened to slap Aisha Modi who is a friend of Stonebwoy and his brand, for alleging that he has made love with his own cousin called ‘Love’.

In an Instagram live session in the early hours of Tuesday, the controversial dancehall act promised he won’t let Aisha walk free and blame the media for giving her unnecessary attention.

He questioned her if he had come to give her his family run down to who is his cousin or not.

“I’ll slap you if I meet you on sight. I have been mute for a while because you are rolling with my relative, Stonebwoy.

“But if you continue with your bulls••t I’ll slap you when I meet you. You better stop your nonsense before you meet me or else you will regret it. Because of Abass Sariki’s wife so I’ll slap you,” Shatta Wale fumed.

But in a quick response, Aisha made no bone about Shatta’s threat. She rather went on to throw more verbal punches at Shatta Wale. She further accused him of being a pimp.

“Shatta Wale you are a pimp and comedian musician,” Aisha alleged.

BY Francis Addo