Anita Afriyie Takes On Diana Asamoah For Allegedly Backsliding

Anita Afriyie and Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician, Anita Afriyie, has thrown some hefty jabs at colleague musician, Diana Asamoah, for allegedly abusing her person in a video she recorded as a result of the recently brouhaha involving Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing.

According to Anita, Diana Asamoah was not the same person she used to be several years ago when started her gospel music career, alleging she was backsliding from her Christian faith. That, she explained, was evident in her recent actions.

Last week, Diana Asamoah in a video she recorded called on other gospel musicians to visit violence on Cecilia Marfo by “slaps” if they were performing on stage and the prophetess cum gospel musician shows up in a prophetic trance.

She made the comment on the heels of Cecilia Marfo showing up on stage to take over a microphone from Joyce Blessing who was performing at Unity Oil thanksgiving event.

Cecilia, who spoke in the tone of the “Holy Spirit”, told Joyce to go back and reconcile with her husband, Dave Joy.

This led to a lot of mix reactions with some Ghanaians condemning Cecilia’s action while others supported her. During Diana’s call to beat up Cecilia, she allegedly made derogatory remark about Anita, saying she wore a “stinking” wig to a previous Unity Oil event.

An angry Anita in a 36-minute video reply, described Diana as “fake, a pretender and someone who envies others.”

She said if Diana claimed Cecilia Marfo was having an unclean spirit, then she also had the same spirit. She continued by questioning which proper minstrel of the gospel would call for violence against another.

“Let me tell you today, you preach the word of God but you don’t practice what you preach. If you do, you won’t be calling for violence on another person. I’m disappointed in you.

“You, Diana Asamoah, you are telling somebody to change her mind, I am also telling you to change your mind because you are backsliding. This is not the Diana Asamoah I know. Was it not you who used to preach that we should not make-up, wear lipsticks and nails? When someone wears shoes with heels, you have issues, but today you wear heels. Today you come with a different story that that time your eyes were not opened. If someone is backsliding then it’s you. Go and watch your old videos and compare it today and check if you are the same Diana Asamoah,” she indicated.

By Francis Addo