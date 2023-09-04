I Will Talk, Enough Is Enough- Hajia4reall

Hajia4reall

Socialite Hajia4Reall has disclosed that she will start talking very soon because enough is enough.

She stated this in a series of cryptic messages she posted on Snapchat ahead of her next court appearance on September 23, 2023.

She wrote, “It always seems impossible until it is done hmm. If I start talking… At the right time, I will talk! Enough is enough!”

It is however not known who she was talking to or what she was referring to. However, some people believe it has something to do with her court case in the USA.

Hajia4reall otherwise known as Mona Faiz Montage or Mona4Reall is currently facing a trial in the US for alleged involvement in a fraud case.

She was arrested in the UK in November 2022 and was extradited to the United States of America over her alleged involvement in a $2million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.

US Federal prosecutors said the 30-year-old musician appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement. She was reportedly granted bail under alleged house arrest conditions.

The last time she was on Instagram was on her birthday where she told her fans she was coming to Ghana very soon, which suggested that she had hope of gaining her freedom very soon.

There have been speculations that Hajia4Reall’s jail term will be reduced, and some charges will be withdrawn if she names the big fishes in the alleged enterprise she is allegedly part of.