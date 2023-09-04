Bawumia Seeks Blessings From Otumfuo Ahead Of NPP Primary

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace over the weekend, seeking his blessings for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer elections scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude for the king’s previous blessings, which led to his victory in the party’s Super Delegates Conference.

During the visit, Dr Bawumia expressed his respect and desire for the king’s blessings, stating, “I came in peace, and today being Akwasidae, I came for a visit and to celebrate with him (Otumfuo). Again, I came here initially to ask for his blessing when I was going to contest for the flagbearership of the NPP. He blessed me, and God also blessed his blessing, which materialized for me to win the contest on August 26, 2023.”

Dr Bawumia also informed Otumfuo about the upcoming flagbearer elections, emphasizing his need for the king’s blessings and guidance in order to secure victory. He expressed his gratitude and concluded with a request for God’s blessings to be bestowed upon Otumfuo.

In another development, the Vice President emerged as the winner of the NPP’s Super Delegates Congress.

The congress aimed to determine five presidential aspirants who would compete in the party’s primaries in November.

Out of the 10 candidates who submitted their forms for the central presidential primaries, Dr Bawumia secured the highest number of votes, with 68.15% of the total votes cast.

He was followed by Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, who garnered 14.3% of the votes.

Alan Kyerematen, former Trades Minister, came third with 10.29% of the votes, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Agric Minister, secured the fourth position with 3.90% of the votes.

A tie occurred between Francis Addai Nimoh and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, who both received 0.98% of the votes. Initially, a run-off was scheduled for September 2.

However, the National Council decided to convene an electoral college consisting of the National Council members to break the tie. This decision led to Agyarko’s formal withdrawal from the run-off election.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s visit to seek the blessings of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II demonstrates his commitment to gaining the support and guidance of traditional leaders ahead of the NPP’s flagbearer elections.

The outcome of these elections will undoubtedly impact the future of the NPP and the country as a whole.

By Vincent Kubi