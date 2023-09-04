Minority Gives Up Fight Against BoG Governor

Dr. Ernest Addison

In a surprising turn of events, the Minority in Parliament has decided to suspend its planned protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison.

This decision was made after the court hearing an application by the police to injunct the protest over security concerns adjourned the ruling on a preliminary objection raised by lawyers of the MPs to Friday, September 8.

The MPs legal team led by Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, raised objection to the capacity of the Police to institute the action on their own accord.

They argued that, according to Article 88(5) of the 1992 Constitution and the State Proceedings Act, it is only the Attorney General who has the authority to institute such an action.

Despite the suspension, Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson reassured their supporters that the protest will be held once the court delivers its ruling on the preliminary objection.

The protest, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 5, at the Bank of Ghana headquarters in Accra, was called for by the Minority in Parliament who accused the BoG of mismanaging the country’s economy and demanded the resignation of Dr. Addison.

The police, on the other hand, argued that the planned protest posed a threat to public peace and safety, and consequently requested the court to injunct it.

The court’s ruling on the preliminary objection will ultimately determine whether the protest can go ahead as planned.

This decision by the Minority in Parliament to suspend their protest has generated mixed reactions among Ghanaians.

While some view it as a wise move to await the court’s ruling, others see it as a setback in the opposition’s fight against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

As the uncertainty lingers, all eyes will be on the court as Ghanaians eagerly await its ruling on September 8.

By Vincent Kubi