I Will Win Awards @ VGMA- Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, has declared he would win all the awards he has been nominated for at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) slated for May 13.

He claimed he had done enough as a musician and deserved to win all the categories he has been nominated for at this year’s VGMA.

Even though he is confident about sweeping all the awards in his nominated categories, he also disclosed that he is not bothered about losing.

He has been nominated for Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Song Writer of the Year, Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Afropop Song and Best Hip Hop Song.

He told Y102.5FM in an interview that he was particularly positive about winning Album of the Year.

“We are coming in to claim all awards we were nominated for, however, if it’s given to us, Alhamdulillah, if it’s not, Alhamdulillah,” he noted.

Black Sherif made history last year when he took home the Artiste of the Year award at the sixth edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA UK).

He beat competition from celebrated artistes like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, Diana Hamilton, Celestine Donkor and KiDi to win the award.

Black Sherif, who was the biggest winner at the event, took home five awards such as Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Hiplife/Hiphop Song of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year and Artiste of the Year awards.

By George Clifford Owusu