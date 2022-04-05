‘I Won’t Show Faces Of My Twins On Social Media’

Funke and her family

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has said she will not allow the faces of his children on social media until they grow up to take that decision themselves.

This is after her followers have been putting pressure on her to see the faces of her little twin babies.

“Don’t you see my home? Don’t you see my husband? Don’t you see the back of my children? How is that one private? The children’s face is that what you are trying to say? No. When they are old enough, they should show their faces if they want to. But for now, I don’t want them to show their faces. I want them to have their lives and enjoy it,” she said in a recent interview published by Pulsenigeria.

According to the actress she is already in the spotlight and wouldn’t want that for her kids.

“Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They are children, don’t forget. They are children. They are vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe,” she added.

“Let them go to school, let them enjoy their lives without “Ah!” that’s Jenifa’s son. That’s JJC’s son. Ah see his leg, see his face” Leave them private!”

Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz welcomed their set of twins back in 2018.

The twins were born in Los Angeles, United States of America. She has since been hiding their faces.