I Won’t Step Down– Kennedy Agyapong Insists

Kennedy Agyapong

Controversial Presidential Aspirant of the governing New New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has served notice to those calling on him to step down that their wishes are pipe dream.

According to him “I am not going to step down for anybody, when you win, then you win, so all of us, if we have to come together, then we come together. But coming together will depend on how we will conduct this November 4 election because how they treated all of us on the 26th, I think it is not proper’’.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency’s response follows some rumours trending that he has been asked to step down by some top government officials and chiefs to pave the way for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

But in responses, when addressing some party members, he said he is determined to go the full haul and is prepared to accept the outcome, regardless of who emerges as the winner.

Kennedy Agyapong further noted that unity within the party, especially after the flagbearer election, will hinge on the fairness and transparency of the upcoming primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Campaign Team

Already his Campaign Team has debunked rumours that the Assin Central Member of Parliament will quit the flagbearer race.

A statement issued by the team said “Our attention has been drawn to a rumour making the rounds, particularly on social media that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong will soon be announcing his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential primaries scheduled for November 4 this year.

“The rumour comes in the wake of the withdrawal of Honorable John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the race on Monday. We wish to state unequivocally that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong is committed to staying in the race, and at no point has he contemplated withdrawing from the contest’’.

“We wish to assure all our teeming supporters that the Ken Ohene Agyapong campaign team is putting in place all the necessary strategies to ensure a “Showdown” come November 4.

“We therefore call on the general public, especially our teeming supporters and cherished delegates of the NPP to disregard the rumour and treat with utmost contempt any news or message that purports the withdrawal of Ken from the race.”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

BY Daniel Bampoe