I Won’t Support Smokers In Nollywood- Rita Edochie

Rita Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has taken to social media to issue a stern warning to her colleagues in the industry regarding their lifestyle choices.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Rita conveyed a strong message, cautioning individuals who engage in excessive smoking and drinking that they shouldn’t expect financial support from her if they face health challenges as a result.

Expressing her concern for those who neglect health warnings, Rita emphasized that vital organs such as the kidneys, heart, liver, and lungs are delicate and require proper care.

She wrote, “All these people that are playing with their lives anyhow, smoking and drinking beyond control. When you start having health challenges, I won’t contribute shi shi.”

She highlighted the ubiquity of warnings about the dangers of smoking and excessive drinking, emphasizing that individuals should take responsibility for their well-being. Rita Edochie made it clear that those who neglect such warnings and later face health issues should not approach her for financial assistance.

Quoting the Federal Ministry of Health’s warning that “smokers are liable to die young,” which is prominently displayed on cigarette packets, Rita underscored the need for personal responsibility. She concluded her message with a firm stance, declaring, “I no go give one kobo ooo.”

Rita Edochie’s outspoken message addresses a prevalent issue in the entertainment industry, where unhealthy lifestyles can have significant consequences. Her warning serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing health and the potential repercussions for those who disregard such concerns.