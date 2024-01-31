I’ve Quit Drugs- Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy

Afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy has taken to social media to encourage his fans to quit drugs, making it clear that he has personally chosen to give up the habit as well.

In a tweet on Tuesday to addressed misconceptions about smoking, he emphasized that drug abuse is dangerous.

He challenged the stereotype associating smokers with being dirty or rowdy, stating, “Smokers are dirty and rowdy…may be then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers. Dead that thought today.”

He acknowledged the prevalence of smoking among artists, including some of his favorites.

However, the artist made a decisive announcement about his own choices, revealing, “But I’ve quit. Don’t do drugs guys.”

The declaration resonated positively with his fans and followers, who commended his openness and commitment to a drug-free lifestyle.

Kelvyn Boy’s public stance against drug use adds to the ongoing dialogue within society. His decision to quit has sparked conversations about the importance of artists setting positive examples and promoting healthier lifestyles. The positive reactions from fans indicate a supportive community willing to embrace such messages of change and well-being within the entertainment sphere