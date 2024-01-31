Sex With Jim Iyke Was Never Real– Nikki Samonas

Actress Nikki Samonas has categorically refuted claims of any romantic relationship with Nollywood actor Jim Iyke on set.

Addressing the longstanding rumors surrounding their on-screen chemistry in an interview with Okyeame Quophi, the award-winning actress set the record straight about the nature of their professional relationship.

The controversy stemmed from a memorable scene in the movie “My First Wife,” where Nikki Samonas and Jim Iyke shared an intense, intimate moment that left a lasting impression on viewers.

However, Samonas dismissed speculation that the scene in the film was a real sex, emphasizing the purely professional dynamics of their collaboration.

“I have never had sex with Jim Iyke on set,” Nikki Samonas asserted, dispelling the notion that their on-screen chemistry transcended the scripted narrative.

The actress debunked rumors that the camera crew had to excuse them for a private moment during the filming of the scene, underscoring the professionalism maintained throughout the production.

“It was never a real sexual intercourse with Jim Iyke on set,” she reaffirmed the boundary between fiction and reality in the entertainment industry.

Nikki Samonas urged fans and the media to discern between on-screen portrayals and the personal lives of actors, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the scripted nature of their work.