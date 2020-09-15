Ibrahim Mahama’s Boys Back On Tamale-Salaga Road After Contract Termination

Ibrabim Mahama

Workers of Messrs Engineers and Planners owned by Ibrabim Mahama, have been spotted working on the Tamale-Salaga after government terminated their contract.

A visit by DGN Online to the site revealed workers seriously leveling the road with sand and getting ready to apply the final coal tar on the road.

Some workers who spoke to DGN Online on condition of anonymity said they were aware of the termination of the contract but were quick to say that it involves management and government, adding that should management asked them to vacate the site anytime soon they would.

They however indicated that they were committed to constructing the road for the people of Salaga.

The Messrs Engineers and Planners workers however explained that the continues rainfall has disrupted their schedules.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways terminated the road contract awarded to Messrs Engineers and Planners owned by Ibrabim Mahama , the brother of former president John Dramani Mahama, sometime ago.

A letter sighted by DGN Online and signed by the AG. Chief Director of Ghana Highways y Authority, Edmund Offei-Annor read “ the contractors , Messrs Engineers and Planners from all indications have failed to perform under the above contract.”

The letter further stated that the ministry hereby directs the Ghana Highway Authority to take the necessary steps pursuant to Clause 58.2 to terminate the contract.

The Savannah Regional Highways Director was asked to inform the contractor accordingly and repackage the outstanding works for consideration of re-award.

The 57 kilometer road was awarded to Messrs Engineers and Planners in 2016 by the John Mahama led administration.

The deplorable state of the Tamale-Salaga-Makango road has been a major challenge for the good people of Salaga and it’s surrounds.

Some youth of Salaga this year demonstrated to register their displeasure over the delay in the execution of the road construction awarded to Messrs Engineers and Planners.

FROM Eric Kombat, Salaga