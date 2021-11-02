Ice Cube Walks Out On Sony Film After Refusing Covid-19 Vaccination

Ice Cube

American actor and rapper, Ice Cube, has reportedly ended his contract with the producers of Sony Pictures’ forthcoming comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ after he was asked to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube signed the deal back in June and was set to star alongside Jack Black. Production was already confirmed to kick off in Hawaii with Kitao Sakura as director.

While neither Ice Cube’s management nor the studio have released a statement addressing the actor’s exit, reports say he walked out on a whopping $9 million paycheck. ‘Oh Hell No’ is produced by Black and Matt Tolmach.

Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ will interestingly not be the first film the rapper turned actor has walked out on since the pandemic began in 2020. According to multiple headlines, it will be his second after exiting a Universal pictures’ boxing film in 2020 shortly after the pandemic forced lockdown.