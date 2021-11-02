SSUE Nominated For GACA 2021

SSUE

Sensational Ghanaian female afro pop/afro jazz artiste, Susan Amoakohene, popularly known as SSUE, has been nominated for the Artiste of the Year award category at this year’s edition of the annual Ghana Arts and Culture Awards (GACA) 2021.

The ‘Commotion’ hit singer will face stiff competition from some of the country’s acts for the award this year. She will compete with the likes of Wiyaala, Seyram Music, and Big Town Africa.

The event, which is being organised to recognise and honour individuals, groups and brands that have made significant contributions to the arts and culture industry in Ghana, will be held on November 20 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

It has twenty-five (25) award categories which include Honorary and Lifetime Achievement awards.

This year’s edition is on the theme, “Rewarding Excellence in Arts and Culture.” Trophies will be presented to personalities or groups in 20 categories including Ghanaian Artiste of the Year, Traditional Music Group of the Year, Traditional Dance Group of the Year, Art Festival Event of the Year, and Outstanding Cultural Theatre Performance of the Year among others.

This is her second nomination for the awards; she was nominated for the Ghanaian Artiste of the Year last year.

The talented female artiste with international recognition, beat music acts like Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, Trigmatic and Worlasi to win the award.

This year’s event is being sponsored by Alisa Hotel, Planet Drinks, Cee Jay Multimedia, McBerry biscuits and Verna Natural Mineral Water.

It has National Commission on Culture (NCC), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), National Folklore Board, Tourism Society of Ghana, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as its partners.

SSUE, who is credited with a number of award-winning songs, believes she deserves the award because she has worked hard in the Ghanaian music industry in the year under review.

The young female artiste is among a few talented young afro pop and R&B artistes who are gradually becoming a force to reckon with in the music industry.

A daughter of prominent music industry personality, Kofi Amoakohene, Chief Executive Officer of Scratch Studios and Oops Night Club, she has shared stage with United Kingdom-based Ghanaian trumpeter Paul Bilson, as well as acts like Becca, Osibisa, Yinka Davis, Bebie Brew, and Steve Bedi among others.

By George Clifford Owusu