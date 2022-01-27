I’d Love To Play Every Role Except Going Nude – Actress Lisa Awuku

Lisa Awuku

Actress Lisa Awuku otherwise called Obaaya has opened up about her kind of movie roles and those she has never dreamt of playing.

According to her, she is open to playing any role on the silver screens.

However, she was quick to add that she doesn’t imagine herself going nude in front of the cameras.

“Honestly I’d love to play every role. But I would want either a badass lawyer winning every case or a superhero like in the Marvel movies. I’d love to play every role except acting nude,” she told DGN Online on Thursday.

“I think I want a lawyer because I watch too many law movies and I am just interested. I just want to experience it and then the superhero because of the whole training and experience and you know, not seeing how it looks like until you have to sit back and watch yourself and you are like wow this is nice,” she added.

The 21-year-old actress started acting at a very tender age on stage in her primary school days before she joined the movie industry in 2010.

Her first major movie was Enemy Within by Venus Films but her second movie: “Losing You” was the first to be released.

She subsequently appeared in other major productions including the acclaimed 2015 war drama; Beasts of No Nation as well as the 2013 & 2016 films; House of Gold and Ghana Must Go, which were produced by Yvonne Nelson & Yvonne Okoro respectively.

She has featured in other major movies such as; 3Some, The Pledge, Nkuli, Alvina, Wannabe and a few others yet to be released.

Lisa has also bagged several nominations at the Ghana Movie Award and 2013 ZAFAA Awards Best Child Performance for her supporting role in House Of Gold.

The former student of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School who is currently in her final year at the University Of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), studying Accounting & Finance took a break to focus on her education. But she has recently returned to filming and has featured in a couple of productions including a film by Yvonne Nelson’s YN Production.

By Francis Addo