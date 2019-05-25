IDEG Tasks African Leaders

Dr Emmanuel Akwetey

THE INSTITUTE for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has called on all African leaders to pursue what it termed as a people-centred and planet-sensitive

transformational programme in line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

IDEG made the call on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, on the occasion of the 56th anniversary celebration of the African Union (AU) Day.

The AU’s 2063 Agenda encapsulates the 2030 global agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

This year’s celebration is under the theme: “The Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.”

The theme reflects African leaders’ shared determination to deal with the formidable challenges of migration facing Africa.

According to IDEG in the statement, “the theme for this year’s AU Day should lead to forging strong ties and fostering international cooperation and partnerships towards creating economic opportunities for the people,

especially the African youth to remain on the continent and to contribute their quota towards the development of Africa.”

It noted that “notwithstanding visa restrictions and limitations to free

movement of people, goods and services, intra-African trade remains the motor for faster and

higher growth and transformational development in the continent.”

It added that “the agenda to transform

Africa therefore must place premium on effectualising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).”

This, it said, would create sustainable jobs for the youth in Africa.

The statement urged that as Africans begin to move freely to engage in common trade to bring about economic development and empowerment of her people, the barriers of language and communication must be eliminated.

It stressed that “we must begin to learn each other’s language to actualize the bond and unity that has been the bedrock for the formation of the OAU, now the AU.”

“Africa today is increasingly embracing a new wave of sustainable development through education and skills revolution underpinned by science, technology and innovation as reflected in the AU’s Agenda 2063,” it observed.

According to the statement, “with a focus on producing well-educated and empowered Africans, efforts must be intensified to build strong economies and create better opportunities for the African.”

BY Melvin Tarlue