‘Ignore Mahama, NPP Not Training Militias’

Former President John Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has emphatically denied any knowledge or participation in any wild claim of ‘military training’ to disrupt the 2020 elections.

According to the Party, the claims made by former President John Mahama recently are untrue.

The NPP said in a statement that “it should not surprise anyone that Candidate John Mahama is throwing verbal flames at election issues again, in his recent meeting with the leadership of the GJA.”

Most of his effusions to the GJA leadership undermine the law of the land. Instead of advising the radio stations he claims to be that of his party to seek redress in the higher courts, he rather threatens to retaliate with closures of other stations, the statement noted.

The statement signed by NPP’s Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, observed that the former President comes to the debate about electoral violence far too late to be taken serious.

It explained that after gleefully declaring his higher credentials in delivering election violence and threatening to match the NPP “boot for boot”, Candidate Mahama went to sleep with a false presentation to the diplomatic community about the noble country he seeks to lead.

“He (Mahama) made absolutely no input into the public, executive, legislative and political leadership processes that led to the establishment of the Short Commission, the National Peace Council moderated bi-party dialogue and the passage of an Act of Parliament against politically related violence,” it noted.

For the attention of Candidate Mahama, the nation has moved beyond scare tactics about election violence, according to the statement.

“If he has any substance, he should resort to the rule of law and use the institutions available. We also admonish Mahama and his followers not to resort to cooking up and spreading false materials on social media as they have done in recent times in their attempt to mislead the good people of Ghana. As has been proven, that will soon be found out as false,” it said.

“If it is just qualms he has about losing the impending election, then he best keeps them to himself so the nation can get on with the serious business of defeating poverty,” it added.

“But then, Former President Mahama has never respected the law, though he is a beneficiary of the law, which installed him as a mid-stream president. He disrespected the Supreme Court by never showing up at the Election Petition Hearing.”

BY Melvin Tarlue