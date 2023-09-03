IGP Appearing Before Leaked Tape Committee Unnecessary – Major Oduro

Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd.), has stated that there is no need for the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to appear before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee that is investigating his alleged ousting.

One of the implicated police officers, COP George Alex Mensah, told the committee that Dr. Dampare was responsible for the recording of the leaked tape and had in his possession, the original copy if the committee needed it.

Major Oduro, speaking on Citi Fm’s Eyewitness News, claimed that there was “no need for the IGP to be invited” before the committee.

He also criticized the decision to broadcast the sittings of the committee, potentially harmful to public security.

However, James Agalga, the Vice Chairman of the committee, asserted that, although Bugri Naabu had taken responsibility for the recorded audio, and Alex Mensah had given it a new twist, claiming that the IGP had engineered the conversation’s recording, the committee might still have to invite the IGP to assist with the ongoing investigation.

By Vincent Kubi