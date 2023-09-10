IGP Boy Considers Quitting Police After Bugri Naabu Leaked Tape

IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

In a surprising turn of events, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kenneth Asante Antwi is allegedly considering quitting the police service following his involvement in the leaked tape scandal allegedly recorded by Daniel Bugri Naabu, former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

ASP Asante Antwi has reportedly been under immense pressure since his name was mentioned in connection with the leaked tape and has confided in friends that he may leave the service after his cover was blown.

He has chosen to stay away from work since the issue came to light, and sources close to Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare claim that the pressure has pushed him to contemplate leaving his position as head of surveillance and intelligence.

ASP Asante Antwi, who is rumored to be a favorite of IGP Dampare, has allegedly refused to report to work and fulfill his duties since his involvement in the scandal was revealed during a parliamentary hearing.

Superintendent George L. Asare, one of the senior police officers featured in the leaked recording, identified ASP Asante Antwi as the person responsible for assisting Bugri Naabu in recording the conversation.

Superintendent Asare revealed that his intelligence gathering led him to conclude that ASP Asante Antwi was involved in the plot and had given the tape to IGP Dampare for circulation.

During the same hearing, Commissioner of Police George Alex Mensah also implicated IGP Dampare in the recording and subsequent leaking of the tape.

The parliamentary committee investigating the matter has expressed its intention to invite IGP Dampare for questioning.

Bugri Naabu, who had previously admitted to recording the conversation, did not disclose the name of the person who assisted him. He claimed to have purchased the tape recorder at an undisclosed mall and sought the assistance of an individual in recording the conversation.

This individual, alleged to be ASP Asante Antwi, is said to have received special treatment from IGP Dampare, allowing him to attend police college and graduate as an ASP, an issue before the Office of the Special Prosecutor, OSP.

As the investigations into the leaked tape continue, questions surrounding the involvement of high-ranking police officers and their relationship with Bugri Naabu.

The committee, led by Samuel Atta-Akyea, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, is currently conducting its inquiries and seeking to uncover the truth behind this scandal that has rocked the police service.

Meanwhile, though name of three senior officers have been suspended by the Police Administration, ASP Asante Antwi has never seen such disciplinary action from the Chief Constable, Akuffo Dampare.

By Vincent Kubi