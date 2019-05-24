IGP Demands Terror Vigilance • Commissions Tema C25 Police Station

The IGP supported by Mr. Van-Gogh and others cuts the tape to declare the facility open

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, yesterday commissioned a residents-built ultra-modern police station for Community 25, Tema, with a call for vigilance in the face of terror threats in the country.

He doffed his hat for the initiative of the residents but asked that the construction should be coupled with the provision of vital information to the police to fight crime.

The Police Chief urged personnel to be maintenance conscious as he donated a patrol vehicle for the station. He emphasized that the vehicle was meant for patrol functions of the district and not a command one, as a way of demanding that it should be used solely for that purpose.

He said the transformation agenda which is a cornerstone of his administration is intended to ensure that the law enforcement agency applies world-class best practices.

The need for public support in the provision of logistics for the police cannot be overemphasized hence the importance of the gesture of the residents.

He warned that the Police Administration would investigate and punish acts of indiscipline as he advised against the destruction of police installations which belong to the state.

“Attack on the police station is an attack on the residents of Community 25 who contributed towards the construction of the structure,” he stated.

While urging other communities to emulate the example of the residents of Community 25, he said that a prototype of an affordable police station is now available for replication by those who want to bring the police closer to themselves. There is currently one at the Kings Cottage area, he added.

There can be no development in a state of insecurity and so effective policing is a prerequisite for development, according to the IGP.

The Chairman for the Community 25 Residents Association, Bagnaaba Van-Gogh, recognized the contributions of the residents towards the security goal.

He stressed that the security of residents is a topmost priority hence the decision to embark upon the project six years ago.

Now that there is a police station in Community 25, he said traffic management would witness a boost and enhance the already peaceful atmosphere of the area. Mr. Van-Gogh acknowledged the support of the Police Administration and the TDC, among others who made the dream come true.

Other entities that supported the efforts of the residents include Vodafone, TDC, Intrepid Ghana Limited and the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly especially the MCE.

By A.R. Gomda