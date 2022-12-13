IGP Promotes Wounded Cop

The Police officer who was shot during a shoot-out between the Police and the Caprice suspected armed robbers has been promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant with immediate effect.

The officer together with his team members took part in a special operation to arrest the armed robbers who attacked, shot and robbed a woman at Caprice in Accra.

The injured officer suffered multi-fragmented fractures to the bone of his right thigh due to the gunshot and is billed for a major surgery.

In a statement, the Police Administration has, therefore, made the necessary provision under the Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF), which was launched by the President in January this year to ensure he receives the best medical care available in Ghana or other parts of the world as the case may be.

“We wish to once again commend the officer and all the other members of the team for the role they played leading to the arrest of one of the robbers and the death of two others,” the statement added.

BY Daniel Bampoe