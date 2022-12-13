Mahama Boy Cries Over Defeat…Says NDC Youth Election Was Rigged

Brogya Genfi

Defeated National Youth Organizer Aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi says the last election organised by the party was characterised with fraud which caused his defeat.

According to him, the processes leading to the election were fraught with deliberate manipulations of the delegates list to favour the incumbent.

He pointed out that the manipulations were violation of express decisions and orders of Courts of competent jurisdiction and the directives of the NDC leading to his defeat at the just ended congress.

Genfi also known as Armani has therefore called on the party to take concrete steps to ensure that our rules and regulations are respected and not skewed to the advantage of anybody.

He however served notice that the election was not yet over, indicating his determination to fight it.

Read Brogya Genfi full Statement Below

APPRECIATION MESSAGE FROM COMRADE BROGYA GENFI, CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER OF THE NDC.

12/12/22

I would like to convey my profound gratitude to all Youth Delegates of the NDC who converged at the University of Cape Coast over the weekend for the 2022 National Youth conference of our beloved party.

You turned up in your numbers to support and indeed voted massively for me. I treasure your trust and confidence reposed in me.

I further wish to thank all other stakeholders of our party as well as the rank and file for your kind support in diverse ways and for believing in my cause.

“Ayekoo” to all those who accepted my message of Leadership of Courage and voted for me, as well as those who did not.

To my teeming supporters, admirers and the rank and file of the party who desired for a change in the youth leadership, I say thank you to you all.

The processes leading to the 10th National Youth and Women’s Conference was fraught with deliberate manipulation of the delegates list to favour the incumbent. This was in violation of express decisions and orders of Courts of competent jurisdiction and the directives of the NDC.

I sincerely think that the party must take concrete steps to ensure that our rules and regulations are respected and not skewed to the advantage of anybody.

For the records, the election of National Youth Organizer of the NDC is far from over.

May God bless the great NDC.

Youth Leadership of Courage

Nyamebeye

Signed

Brogya GENFI

[Candidate, 2022 National Youth Elections of the NDC]

By Vincent Kubi