I’m Sorry- Moesha Buduoung Begs Over Suggestive Video

Moesha Budoung

Socialite, Moesha Budoung, has apologized for making provocative gestures in her recent viral video.

According to her, she was sorry. The actress who has given her life to Jesus has come under criticism after she was captured in a video gyrating to a song by Ayra Star ‘Rush’.

She danced wildly and made some sexually suggestive movements while she seductively touched her breast and other parts of her body.

A red bodycon she was wearing indeed showed her body contours, leaving many people to wonder if she was going back to her old ways after giving her life to Jesus Christ.

But in a Snapchat message, she asked her followers to forgive her and shouldn’t see her a certain way.

“Don’t see me as somebody that is really sick, or don’t see me as somebody that you really don’t understand. I live for you guys and make money off you guys. I do so many entertaining things to make sure my brand still holds,” she shared.

“I love to dance so much, and unfortunately for me, my video was tapped, and I never was aware of how it made me look bad. I promise that wherever I go to showcase myself, I am going to go well dressed,” she added.