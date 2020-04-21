IGP Salutes Daily Guide Network

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has expressed appreciation to the Daily Guide Network (DGN) for their support in the course of the enforcement of the restrictions of the three-week lockdown.

In a correspondence to DGN the Police Chief stated that ‘the enforcement was generally successful due to your publications for the populace to comply for the greater good.’

Continuing he said ‘while thanking you for the support, I seek your continued partnership for publicity in the area of rallying compliance for all other rules, actions and protocols necessary for the containment of COVID-19 in our beloved country and the overall law and order.’

The Police Service, he pointed out ‘is ready to collaborate with you to ensure the maximum protection, safe, secure and peaceful communities.’