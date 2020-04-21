COVID-19 : Hisense, Despite Group Donate To Ayawaso West

Three companies in the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly- Hisense Ghana Limited, Special Ice Drinking Water and Special Drinks, subsidiaries of Despite Group of Companies have joined the growing list of companies supporting communities with food items and COVID-19 protective items.

The gesture forms part of corporate Ghana plans to help government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items which were distributed among hundreds of residents in and around the area today included bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, cartons of tin fish, thousand pieces of gloves, thousand pieces of nose masks, among other items.

An official of one of the donor companies who pleaded anonymity said.

” We consider supporting the needy in these trying times as a duty more than a Corporate Social Responsibility, hence this gesture. It is our prayer that this global pandemic will come to an end sooner than expected.”

Expressing thanks to the companies, an elated benefactor of the gesture stated “We are very grateful to the companies for this gesture, it will indeed help us a great deal.

We have been indoors for weeks, no work so it is a big relief and we are grateful.”