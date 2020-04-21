AMA Denied Over 50 People Entry Due To Lack Of Masks

Over 50 persons were on Tuesday denied entry into the Accra City Hall for not wearing a nose mask.

The measure forms part of efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of staff of the assembly as well as other visitors into its premises.

According to Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah who gave the directive, as long as one could get a cloth to cover their nose and mouth they would be allowed entry into the city hall adding that these measures would help slow the spread of the virus especially from people who may have the virus and do not know.

He noted that henceforth everyone coming into the city centre was required to wear a nose mask as directed by the President.

The Assembly last week launched a campaign to promote the wearing of a nose mask in the city.

