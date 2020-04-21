Breaking News: Tamale Records 2 New Covid-19 Cases

The Northern Region has confirmed two more coronavirus (Covid-19) cases bringing its total to 13.

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, who confirmed to DGN Online, said the new contacts are a male and female and that they have been sent to the treatment center at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

According to Dr. Eleeza, the patients are natives of Tamale in the Northern region and do not have any traveling history.

He indicated that the female was suspected when she visited a health facility in Tamale while the male visited the hospital voluntary to be screened.

“The samples were taken and tested and it came out positive ,” he said.

The cases in the Northern region include eight Guineans, two Burkinabes and three Ghanaians.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale