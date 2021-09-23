IGP Tours Kwahu

Acting IGP in a pose with some of the Kwahu Chiefs

The Acting Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Wednesday begun a 36 hours tour of Kwahu including the Afram Plains in the Eastern Region.

The acting IGP, accompanied by the senior officer’s visit was to examine police performance and the security situation in the area and also pay a courtesy call on the Kwahu chiefs as well as to interacts with the residents.

Mr. Dampre together with the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong at his first port of call, Kwahu Abene, officially introduced himself to the Kwahumanhene as a native of the area since he became the Acting Police boss.

After the official visit to Kwahu Abene, he patrolled the Kwahu Afram Plains inspecting various police stations.

The purpose of meeting with the chiefs is to examine the region’s crime rate and how the chiefs and other stakeholders can best assist in combating it.

The meetings with the chiefs were held behind closed doors, as the Regional Minister briefed them about the security situation in the Region.

The Regional Minister, in an encounter with the media, explained that the IGP’s visit was to assess the work of the Anti-robbery Squad, dispatched to tame criminals in the Region especially the Kwahu enclave.

He said the Kwahu enclave has been recording highway robberies, violent clashes among nomadic herdsmen and farmers, among others.

Mr. Acheampong was confident discussions would help address public safety concerns and inform and better manage crime on the Kwahu Ridge and the Eastern Region.

BY Daniel Bampoe