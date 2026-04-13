IGP Yohuno Charges Chief Inspectors To Aim High In Promotional Exams

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, recently urged Chief Inspectors taking part in this year’s Police Competitive Promotional Exams (PCPE) to put in maximum efforts to be able to meet the pass mark.

The IGP, who was reacting to rumours about favouritism ahead of the examination which was held on Sunday, April 12, 2026, emphatically stated that the examination will be based solely on merit to select only qualified candidates into the Police Academy this year.

He therefore encouraged the candidates to study hard and observe all the rules and regulations regarding the examination.

“On behalf of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and the Police Council, I wish all the candidates well in this year’s examination. All candidates are to note that the administration does not have any hand in the selection process. It is only your performance that will speak for you. So put in all your best.

“Nobody from anywhere is going to favour anybody ahead of anyone. So don’t listen to all the rumours. Just concentrate on your studies, and if you are able to meet the pass mark, you will be given the opportunity,” he said.

Mr. Yohuno mentioned that he was aware of the high stakes due to the large number of candidates involved. “You cannot blame anyone because all the candidates are qualified. However, we all know that we cannot take these huge numbers at once,” he added.

This year, the Police Administration has given the green light to all 7,133 Chief Inspectors across the country to take part in the competitive examination which will nurture a new crop of senior police officers.

In an earlier circular, the Police Administration stated that “candidates are to note that out of the total number writing the examinations, the first 700 in order of merit will be selected to constitute Cadet Course 54 and Cadet Course 55 respectively.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke