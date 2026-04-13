Dr. Stephen Adjei Eyes NPP-USA Treasurer Position

Dr. Stephen Adjei

Dr. Stephen Adjei, an accounting and finance professional, has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the position of Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) USA Branch.

With over 25 years of experience in financial and management accounting, corporate finance, investment banking, information systems, and risk compliance management, Dr. Adjei brings a wealth of leadership experience to the table.

His impressive career spans roles in Ghana and the United States, including serving as Head of Finance at the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and Senior Compliance Risk Manager at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Adjei’s vision for the NPP-USA Branch is centred around four key pillars: transparency, delivering results, strong financial management, and innovation and efficiency.

His campaign motto, “Guarding Our Trust, Growing Our Branch,” reflects his commitment to financial stewardship and strategic growth. In a message to voters, Dr. Adjei stated, “I am seeking your partnership in a renewed commitment to financial stewardship, strategic growth, and member empowerment. I’m confident that with your support, we can build a financially robust, transparent, and efficient organisation that serves its members and contributes meaningfully to the success of the party in Ghana.”

As Head of Finance at GIFEC, Dr. Adjei chaired the Treasury Management Committee, increasing investment income and recovering disputed interest through negotiation. He grew portfolio returns from GH¢90 million to GH¢110 million in 2019 and sustained an average annual growth rate of at least 5 percent through disciplined portfolio management and strategic asset allocation.

Dr. Adjei’s candidacy is expected to bring a high level of expertise and professionalism to the NPP-USA Branch. His leadership experience and vision for the branch have been praised by colleagues and industry experts.