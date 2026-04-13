Man Killed At Galamsey Site

One of the Excavators

A young man, believed to be in his early 20s and yet to be identified, has died after being subjected to severe beatings at a Chinese-owned illegal mining or ‘galamsey’ site.

The illegal mining site is along the China Road, at Tigarikrom in Samreboi, within the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to an eyewitness account, the deceased allegedly went to the site to steal diesel.

He was reportedly apprehended by security personnel at the mining site and subsequently subjected to severe physical assault.

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Sources indicate that the victim was released the following morning after some elders of the community had intervened. However, DAILY GUIDE gathered that the man was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken home.

The development has since triggered tension within Tigarikrom and nearby Zongo communities.

It was gathered that some youth reportedly stormed the Chinese mining site in protest and set two excavators ablaze, and seized another one.

Police intervention helped restore calm and prevented further escalation.

The Assembly Member for Tigarikrom Electoral Area, Evans Addie, confirmed the incident and stated that the victim was allegedly beaten several times.

The family of the deceased indicated that burial arrangements was to be carried out promptly in accordance with Islamic customs.

Meanwhile, police investigations into the incident have commenced.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi