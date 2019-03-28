IK Ogbonna Breaks Silence On ‘Crashed’ Marriage

IK Ogbonna

Popular Nollywood actor and model, IK Ogbonna, has broken silence on divorce rumours concerning his marriage to a Colombian lady, Sonia.

Reports had been making rounds that Ogbonna’s marriage to Sonia had crashed.

This was fuelled by her cryptic messages on Instagram, yanking off her wedding band and removing of his name from her Instagram page.

However, the actor, while speaking with Hip TV, said they are not divorced as being speculated.

He admitted that they are not as they used to be, but expressed hopes about things working out good.

Sonia is currently living in Europe with their son, where she is trying to combine her business and school, according to IK.

“We are not divorced. Hopefully, things will work out good,” Daily Post Nigeria also quoted the model.