I’ll Contest Asante Bekwai Parliamentary Seat- COP Alex Mensah

Commissioner of Police, (COP) Alex George Mensah, has announced that he will contest for the Asante Bekwai parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections.

According to him, he has harbored the intention of going to parliament for a long time and he believes now is the time to make it manifest.

COP Mensah who retired from the Ghana Police Service last week told Angel TV on Sunday September 17, 2023 that “I have harbored the intention of going to Parliament for a very long time and I it is time for me to make it manifest.”

He however, did not disclose the ticket of the party he will be representing but he had in earlier interview his family are NPP.

COP Mensah has served in various positions within the Ghana Police Service and was the Director-General, Technical until his recent retirement.

He became a household name after he and others were allegedly caught on a leaked tape plotting to remove the current Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He has since appeared before a bipartisan parliamentary ad-hoc committee to defend himself and criticize the IGP for allegedly mismanaging the service and restricting information flow within the service.

As he retires from the Ghana Police Service, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for him.

He is scheduled to meet with the parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape on October 2, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi