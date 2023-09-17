Girl, 18 Raped To Death

Some unknown individuals have sexually assaulted an 18-year-old, Georgina Agyeman to death.

The incident occurred over the weekend at Anwiankwanta, a community within the Bekwai Municipal area of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the deceased Georgina’s lifeless body was discovered in an uncompleted building in Abenkyim, a suburb of Anwiankwanta with her pants used to strangle her, her buttocks exposed, and her jeans trousers partially removed.

Disturbingly, there were bloodstains on her person and the floor where she was found, indicating a gruesome ordeal.

She reportedly didn’t return home after work on Friday evening, causing grave concern among her family and community members.

The family members then mounted a search for her, until they found her lifeless body in the uncompleted building on Saturday at 4pm.

The Assembly Member for the area, Frank Awuah, who confirmed the incident on radio explained that “The deceased was half naked when her body was found in the uncompleted building close to her home. Some residents in the area suspect she was raped, killed at a different location but was dumped in the building.”

He expressed that “I side with my people on their suspicions because I also believe the young woman was raped and killed by some unidentified assailants”.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at a morgue at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi by the police, pending autopsy as the Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

-BY Daniel Bampoe